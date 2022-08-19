Anne Heche told Portia de Rossi why dating Ellen DeGeneres was a ‘red flag’

Los Angeles – Late actress Anne Heche once warned Portia de Rossi against dating her ex, Ellen DeGeneres. A podcast of the “Hung” actress revealing she warned De Rossi against dating DeGeneres has resurfaced in the wake of the actress’s death on August 12, reports showbiz.com.

During a July 2021 episode of Heche’s “Better Together” podcast, with co-host Heather Duffy, she recalled telling the Aussie star not to pursue a relationship with the comedienne as it could end badly like it did for her. “By the way, I warned her,” she told her co-host. “Portia even asked me about Ellen. Portia came to my wedding because I was on ‘Ally McBeal’ with her. Portia even said, ‘I'm gonna go after Ellen.’ ”

Heche told Duffy that she explained to De Rossi that during her 3-year relationship with DeGeneres, from 1997 to 2000, they were seen as the faces of the LGBTQ community. “You won't be the poster child, girl, because guess what, that poster child has already been taken,” Heche recalled having told De Rossi. “And by the way, it wasn't a great spot. But yours ain't gonna be any easier. And I'm telling you now, like, red flag, red flag, red flag!” Despite the warning, De Rossi went on to marry “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host in 2008. They celebrated their 14th anniversary earlier this week.

“It's good to be loved. It's profound to be understood,” DeGeneres gushed in an Instagram post featuring a series of clips of the funniest moments from their times on her former programme. “I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14!” The podcast resurfaced as Duffy paid tribute to Heche, who died after a being involved in a fiery car crash on August 5.

“I had to take a moment to begin to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend. Anne was joyful despite all the challenges that she faced in her life. She was truthful despite being in a business that is make-believe. Spreading love and kindness in the world is what mattered most to her, even if, at times, the world did not give it back,” Duffy continued. “Fly free, my friend. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.”