Ant McPartlin engaged

Britain's Got Talent host Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are engaged, after almost three years of dating. The 45-year-old TV presenter proposed to Anne-Marie Corbett, 43 - who he was first linked to in March 2018 - at home on Christmas Eve and the pair are both "delighted". Ant's spokesperson told MailOnline: "Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting." The engagement comes three years after Ant split from his wife of 12 years, make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, 44. And friends of Ant - who designed the engagement ring himself - revealed he had been planning the proposal for some time.

One insider told The Sun newspaper: "Ant has been planning this for some time - but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.

"He's a traditionalist, so got down on one knee after first checking with Anne Marie's family that he had their blessing. It was super-romantic, and obviously Anne-Marie said 'yes' straight away.

"Obviously getting engaged in the midst of a pandemic isn't ideal when it comes to planning a wedding... at the moment a summer ceremony is looking extremely unlikely, so it may well be a 2022 affair."

Ant's presenting partner Declan Donnelly is "thrilled" with the news and is expected to be best man at the wedding, as he was at Ant's first.