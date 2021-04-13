Are they, aren’t they dating? Tweeps are in their feelings after Anton Jeftha gushes about Boity in post

Boity Thulo has had a great start to 2021. The rapper and entrepreneur just recently launched her own beverage brand BT Signature in collaboration with winemaker Matthew Krone. To celebrate its release, she hosted an exclusive event for close friends and family at AtholPlace House and Villa in Sandton, Johannesburg. The guests included Lorna Maseko, Lasiswe and actor Anton Jeftha – rumoured to be Boity’s new bae. Although both have remained mum on the rumours, fans have noticed the two getting cosy at events, setting tongues wagging. Adding fuel to the flames, Jeftha posted a series of pictures taken at the BT Signature event, paying tribute to the rapper’s accomplishments.

“A @btsignature cheers to the first black African woman to create and own an RTD beverage Clinking glasses Congrats Queen @boity on your new venture, It was an honor attending the launch of your special evening. #ownyourthrone”

A @btsignature cheers to the first black African woman to create and own an RTD beverage 🥂

Congrats Queen @boity on your new venture, It was an honor attending the launch of your special evening. #ownyourthrone pic.twitter.com/0V6SLdYh1j — Anton David Jeftha (@AntonJeftha) April 12, 2021

Tweeps were quick to pick up on the gushing post.

“La jola akerr?? My ultimate match made in Dlozis and heaven,” commented one user.

Another responded: “Bathong I'm even willing to offer free babysitting services and plan the wedding for mahala.”

Me too,they look beautiful together 😍😍😍. — October(06)'sVeryOwn (@missveebarbz) April 12, 2021

There were even compliments on how perfect they look together.

Sjoe but that girl Likes you a lot, one can see it, in hear eyes , jy maak ha kniee lam 😍😅😅😅 — Chavo Guerrero Sr (@ELGRING07028691) April 12, 2021

Please ask Boity out coz wow 😍 — Nthabiseng Trina Manana (@NthabisengMan17) April 13, 2021

Congratulations New SA Couple url look good together 😍❤️🎉👌 — Nontokozo Mpungose (@NontokozoMpung2) April 12, 2021

Rumours of the “Legacy” actor allegedly hooking up with Boity started in March when online sleuths were convinced they shared a Valentine’s Day date.

Boity shared a picture of herself, holding a bunch of roses, while posing in front of a helicopter.

Jeftha shared a picture of what appears to be the same helicopter, only this time he posted the image a few days after Boity.

Another fan also claimed to have spotted the “couple” out together and DMed popular Instagram page thepopcornroom.