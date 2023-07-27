Ariana Grande's new boyfriend Ethan Slater files for divorce from wife of 5 years

Ariana Grande's new boyfriend Ethan Slater has filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay. Slater - who has been married to Jay since 2018 and shares an 11-month-old son with her - officially filed papers to dissolve the marriage in New York on Wednesday, just over one week after it emerged he is dating Grande, according to TMZ.

A source told the publication: "It's understandable that emotions are high and it's hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship."

Slater and Grande, 30, are said to have grown close while working together on the big-screen adaptation of 'Wicked' in the UK and started dating after she split from her husband Dalton Gomez. A source previously told PEOPLE: "Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife." Grande plays Glinda in the much-anticipated film adaptation of 'Wicked', while Slater stars alongside her as Boq.

Speculation about Grande’s relationship status was ignited when she was spotted at the Wimbledon tennis tournament earlier this month without her wedding band. The pop star and Gomez, 27, tied the knot back in 2021, but a source recently claimed that they have been "separated since January". The insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.