Ashleigh Ogle goes public on her failed relationship with Elton Jantjies: ‘This was not easy for me to do’

Model and influencer Ashleigh Ogle went Instagram official with former Springbok Elton Jantjies in August. With both taking to their respective social media accounts with pictures of them looking very loved up, it was hard not to put two and two together.

Fast-forward to November and any trace of their relationship was completely scrubbed from Instagram. Not long after that, Ogle released a statement on X announcing that she and Jantjies had split. Although she didn’t go into further details, she did say, “I have endured things no woman deserves, I was deluded and chose to believe in him until numerous reliable sources brought information to my attention that could have implicated me.”

During this time, the father of three remained silent and then he claimed they were never in an exclusive relationship and that Ogle was using him for publicity. In an effort to set the record straight and tell her side of the story, the entrepreneur agreed to an exclusive interview with YOU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashleigh Ogle (@ashleighogle) During the interview, she said she should have seen the red flags, including him pursuing her despite the fact that he was still married to Iva Ristic and a police raid on his home in search of drugs. The final straw came when she found out Jantjies had allegedly hired a security company to keep tabs on her.

On October 28, Ogle realised she was done with the relationship. “It was the day of the Rugby World Cup final,” she told the publication “I was at a Miss World South Africa event in Pretoria, but I decided to go to his house and see if he was okay.”

When the November issue of YOU was published, she took to Instagram to explain why she decided to break her silence. “There’s always two sides to a story and then there’s the truth,” she wrote. “Take back your voice, don’t let anyone silence you. This was not easy for me to do.”