As a pair of fortysomethings smooching in public, the Beckhams’ display of affection seems to have missed the mark – quite literally.

The couple’s rare public kiss comes after ex-footballer David, 43, said marriage is ‘always hard work’. Beckham, accompanied by Victoria, 44, at the London Fashion Week presentation for his clothing brand Kent & Curwen, leaned in for a peck but appeared to miss her mouth.

In June the couple, who have four children, dismissed ‘bizarre and embarrassing’ rumours that their 19-year marriage was over. And in October Beckham said: ‘I think marriage is always about hard work ... to have been married for the amount of time we have, it’s always hard work, everybody knows that, but you make it work ... despite difficult situations like travelling away, being away from each other, you make it work.’

The pair put on a united front yesterday, wearing clothes from their own fashion lines. Kent & Urwen’s collection is reportedly inspired by BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

