Believe it or not, Prince William was not Kate Middleton’s first choice

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Not much is known about the early days of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s courtship. The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps until they were serious. What we do know is that Prince William broke things off with Duchess Kate four years into their relationship in 2007. At the time Clarence House declined to comment about things ending, saying, "We don't comment on Prince William's private life." But it didn’t take them long to rekindle things. Four years later they tied the knot. Now a friend of the duchess has come forward and reportedly said that Kate was deeply in love with Harry Blakelock whom she met at Marlborough College in 2001.

WATCH: The story behind the romance as Prince William and Kate Middleton get engaged

"When Kate arrived in Florence, she was really hung up about Harry. She spoke about him all the time and he seemed to have messed her around quite a bit“, the friend told The Mail on Sunday.

She further added that: "He seemed to have blown hot and cold with her when they were at school and she was always talking about how she could get him back.“

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also wrote extensively about Kate’s first love in her book, Kate: The Future Queen, geo.tv reported.

"He was the only boy she talked about, and I don't even think it was that serious,” wrote Nicholl.

In 2019, Prince William’s loyalty to his wife also came into question.

When news of his alleged affair with Duchess Kate's best friend Rose Hanbury broke, Kensington Palace remained mum.

Rumours of infidelity continue to haunt the British royal family. We all know about the Camilla Parker Bowels scandal that engulfed Charles in the early eighties, and led to the demise of his marriage to the late Princess Diana, but many are not aware of Philip's low-key affairs during his 70-year marriage to the queen.

According to Newsweek, Prince Philip was linked to singer Pat Kirkwood, who he apparently wined and dined with a dinner and night of dancing at a nightclub, shortly after tying the knot with then-Princess Elizabeth.