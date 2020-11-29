Ben Affleck and new bae Ana de Armas are ’very happy’ together

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are "very happy" together. The 48-year-old actor - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - and Ana, 32, enjoyed Thanksgiving weekend together after recently returning to Los Angeles from New Orleans, where they had been filming reshoots for their upcoming thriller 'Dark Water', and their romance is said to be in a great place at the moment. A source told People: "Ben and Ana seem great. "Everyone seemed very happy. Ana has been travelling so she had not seen the kids for a while." This year marks the celebrity duo's first Thanksgiving together as a couple.

The loved-up couple were recently spotted riding around Los Angeles on Ben's motorcycle, with the actress holding onto his waist.

Ben - who was married to Jennifer between 2005 and 2018 - and Ana were also seen shopping with a friend in Beverly Hills after they returned from filming in New Orleans.

In August, meanwhile, Ana was spotted moving her things into Ben's Los Angeles home.

The 'Knives Out' star was said to be in a good mood as she relocated from her residence in Venice, California.

A source said at the time: "She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck."

Despite this, the Hollywood star - who met Ben on the set of 'Deep Water' in 2019 - is also conscious that his family "comes first", and they're keen to find a healthy balance in their relationship.

The source previously explained: "Ben and Ana really care for each other and they have a good thing going. She's aware that his family comes first. And appreciates that. They work very hard at that balance."