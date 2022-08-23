Ben Affleck ‘jetted off with Matt Damon’ instead of honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez

Lifelong friends Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted getting into a private jet on August 21 with Affleck’s three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel – at an airport in Georgia. Affleck was pictured looking exhausted with a beard following his three-day wedding celebration with JLo, 53, as he packed his friends and family onto the aircraft.

Story continues below Advertisement

Damon was joined by his wife, Luciana Barroso, with whom he flew into Georgia last week for Affleck and Lopez’s wedding party. Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner did not attend the nuptials due to a reported scheduling conflict, while the actor’s brother Casey also didn’t turn up as he is said to have had previous family commitments. Newlywed Lopez was reportedly in the SUV that brought her husband to the airport, but was not visible in photos of him on the runway and it has been reported she did not take a trip with them.

The couple, known as “Bennifer”, exchanged vows for the second time on Saturday with a lavish white-themed wedding after secretly saying “I do” in Las Vegas.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ceremony was held at the groom’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, with guests including Jimmy Kimmel, talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller and ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ actors Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, with whom Affleck has appeared in a series of films. Casey Affleck did not attend the wedding because he apparently had to take his son Atticus, 14, to soccer practice. The pair met in 2001 on set of the film “Gigli” while Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd.

Story continues below Advertisement

After she and Judd separated in 2002, she started dating Affleck, and he even proposed to the singer later that year. They infamously called off their engagement in 2004 and marrying other people, with Affleck getting hitched to Jennifer Garner, and Lopez marrying Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. When things didn’t work out with either spouse, the pair rekindled their relationships in 2021, in what was dubbed “Bennifer 2.0”, with Ben proposing in April.