Ben Affleck spends Christmas with Jennifer Lopez and kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez "really enjoyed" spending Christmas together. The 49-year-old actor and Jennifer, 52, rekindled their romance in 2021, and they relished spending the festive season together.

A source told People: "It was a pretty quiet holiday for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall." Ben - who has daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, nine, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - spent time with his kids in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. And the next day, the Hollywood star celebrated Christmas with the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker and her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Ben and Jennifer reignited their romance in April, before making their relationship Instagram official in July.

The loved-up couple first dated between 2002 and 2004, and Ben previously admitted that one of his big ambitions in life is to be a "good husband". Discussing the type of man he aspires to be, he shared: "Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified, because I recognise I won’t die without work. "The most important thing is being a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully."

Ben also described his romance with Jennifer as "beautiful". The Oscar-winning star - who has battled alcoholism over the years - is ultimately determined to be "authentic and accountable". Ben said: "One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.