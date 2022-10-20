Besties for life? Woman unknowingly shared soon-to-be-ex boyfriend with her best friend - but wait, there’s more

I don’t know about you, but I would not handle this type of situation well, talk about a stab in the back. A woman took to subreddit that her so-called bestie and boyfriend were having an affair. The woman is clearly upset and disgusted at the thought of them together. She says this was to be her forever man, marriage, the whole to do! To make matters worse, her best friend was supposed to be her maid of honour. She stated that she did notice eye action going on between the two, but nothing more.

Here’s the cherry on the velvet cake, she also admitted that she was now expecting his baby and would like for her to be the godmother. I’m sorry, but in what world would anybody agree to this? “the audacity!” “She must have knocked her head on his tiny little ba--- a few too many times and got brain damage,” she said. Well, at least now we know he has tiny ba--- ‘’I feel like a fourth grader with a project on all the different emotions,’’ Girl, same. So a whole four years of a relationship down the drain, I mean, he was unfaithful for quite a bit; and a lifetime of friendship in its chops. But she’s ready to end it with both of them.