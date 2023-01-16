Bianca Censori’s family happy about her marriage to Kanye West

The 46-year-old rapper reportedly tied the knot with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills recently, though, they haven't obtained a marriage certificate to make their union legal yet, but the Yeezy architectural designer's loved ones are "very excited" by the news. Censori's sister, Angelina Censori, told Australia's “Herald Sun” newspaper: “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."

And another relative, Alyssia Censori, told the outlet she is "super happy for them both". Friends say 27-year-old Censori, who divides her time between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, is a "quiet normal girl". A source said: “Everyone’s freaking out. She and I were in much different circles … I didn’t even recognise her (in recent pictures).”

“TMZ” broke the news that West - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - had exchanged vows with Bianca in a story on Friday, January 13. The couple were first pictured together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills recently, and he was wearing a wedding ring. Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star's commitment to Censori.

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently admitted she is worried that people will be "scared" to date her because West - the father of her children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm - isn't the "easiest" person to deal with. She said: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’ “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.

