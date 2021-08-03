Bill and Melinda Gates are now officially divorced, but former couple remain mum on division of assets

Washington - The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, a court document showed. The couple filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage, but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

The Gateses said at the time that they had reached agreement on how to divide their marital assets. No details of that agreement were disclosed in the final divorce order filed on Monday in King County Superior Court in Seattle. The terms of the division of assets were submitted in a separate document that was not included in Monday’s dissolution decree, the report said.

But according to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, neither the Microsoft co-founder - who has an estimated net worth of more than $131-billion - nor his ex will receive spousal support, and she is not expected to change her last name. The pair's property will be divided in accordance with a Separation Contract they previously signed. The Microsoft founder and his now ex-wife have three adult children.

Melinda Gates had reportedly retained divorce lawyers in 2019 amid concerns over revelations of her now her now former husband's relationship with convicted paedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Sputnik reported. Reports have also alleged that Gates was involved in extramarital trysts, including one with an employee. The former couple has said they will continue to work together at their foundation that bears their names.

The court did not issue money, property or spousal support judgments in the divorce. It said the couple must comply with the terms of the separation contract that was not filed in King County Superior Court. The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50-billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease. The Gateses have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines.