Blake Shelton says his relationship with Gwen Stefani is more "shocking" than him being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.
The 43-year-old county star - who joked he thought they'd run out of people to receive the title in 2017 - has admitted that when he first met the No Doubt star as coaches on 'The Voice', they went for a long time without developing a close friendship, which is why he’s so surprised that they became romantic partners.
Speaking to Martina McBride on her 'Vocal Point' podcast, he spilled: “If you thought the People magazine cover was shocking, mine and Gwen’s relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher.
“I’ll even say that she was, of all the coaches, the least that I had gotten to know the first season she was on the show because she had just had a baby, and I mean just had a baby.