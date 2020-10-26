Boity and Maps reunite for Champagne Day event, tweeps tell them to ’get married already’

Global Champagne Day saw many people popping bottles of bubbly over the weekend. Champagne brands went all out with events across the country, so it came as no surprise when rapper and actress Boity Thulo posted a series of pictures at a Moet event on Twitter. She was accompanied by very close friend Maps Maponyane, sending tweeps into overdrive. What a stunning day! 🥂🥂🍾🍾✨✨ #ToastTogetherness #MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/v4ani8f642 — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 24, 2020 The pictures show the two enjoying themselves as they share a toast and a glass of Moet bubbly. One can only imagine the comments that accompanied the post. Maps and Boity obviously know the interest they stirred, and the two besties are probably revelling in the silliness of it all.

The general consensus was that the friends should just get married and put everyone out of their misery.

Twitter user @GumedeRg suggested: “Wena le Maps mara ... why don't y'all just jol and get married once sis? Y'all are so beautiful together.”

Wena le Maps mara ... why don't y'all just jol and get married once sis? Y'all are so beautiful together pic.twitter.com/QhqUsU5oMp — Mental Health Problems Are NOT a Joke 🌍👯 (@GumedeRg) October 24, 2020

Another tweep defended Maps and Boity, saying: “Mara guys why can't two people just drink together no stings attached? Why must they be in a relationship? Why niso?”

Mara guys why can't two people just drink together no stings attached? Why must they be in a relationship? Why niso? pic.twitter.com/Ae6SjvSF3K — Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) October 24, 2020

But it wasn’t just the couple’s relationship status that was up for discussion. One tweep took issue with Map’s choice of sneakers.

Zooming in on the TV presenter’s choice of shoes, they commented with: “If this was me i will be laughed at but let me tool”.

If this was me i will be laughed at but let me tool. pic.twitter.com/TRHW84zcfV — Lord of Opinions (@Noxza_dube) October 24, 2020

The comment resulted in many defending him while others didn’t see the problem with him wearing them.