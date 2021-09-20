Boity, is that you? Twitter sleuths are on the case as Anton Jeftha posts cryptic tweet with ’mystery’ date

Nothing gets past P.I. Twitter. Even the tiniest piece of evidence will be found. No one knows this better than Legacy actor Anton Jeftha. For months, fans have been tracking his moves on social media, trying to find the connection between him and rapper Boity.

Rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds for quite a while, and while they have never confirmed their romance, they’ve been having fun taunting social media users with their very cryptic posts. This past weekend kept online detectives very busy as they tried to fit the missing puzzle pieces together after Jeftha posted two pictures of himself smiling while with a “mystery” date and captioning the post “her view”.

Her view… 😝 pic.twitter.com/QylgBJpNPW — Anton David Jeftha (@AntonJeftha) September 18, 2021 It didn’t take them long to connect the dots by trolling Boity’s IG Stories and Twitter feed before assuming she was the reason behind his smile. Zooming in on the reflection of his sunglasses, they hit pay dirt.

“When you see it,” responded one tweep with a woman’s reflection. When you see it … ☺️ pic.twitter.com/b2sqFBtKX0 — DAUGHTER OF ZION 🥀 (@CherieKoko_) September 18, 2021

“Your eye wear is exposing you.. boity is wearing the same shirt,” commented another. Your eye wear is exposing you.. boity is wearing the same shirt pic.twitter.com/zpGm1I30aN — Mlu3i (@Mlu3i1) September 19, 2021

“I see Boity there, I just checked her IG story and she is wearing that shirt,” another observed. Fbi 🤣🤣🤣 — Tp (@Tphondoyi1) September 19, 2021

In April this year, the actor was one of Boity’s special invited guests at her 31st birthday celebration. The star also paid a sweet tribute to the rapper, sharing images of their special moments together. Taking to social media, the Legacy star wrote: “Happiest of birthdays @boity, you’re a gift and a light to so many, keep shining as bright as you do ✨👑. Here’s a series of some fun times, and to many many more 🥂🥂.”