Bonang teases fan who asks to see her boyfriend: ’I’ll post his knees soon’

Since moving to the Big Apple, Bonang Matheba has been keeping her many fans up to date with her life in the US. And apparently, things seem to be going well.

The entrepreneur and local TV personality, recently got tweeps highly curious about her new man after she fired off a very cryptic post saying “...one thing 'bout me, I WILL spoil you!” ...one thing 'bout me, I WILL spoil you! — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) September 6, 2021

Many speculated that she was referring to her new man, with one online user asking her when will they get to see her boyfriend. I'll post his knees soon https://t.co/4382ticuXq — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) September 6, 2021

In response to the question, she jokingly replied: “I'll post his knees soon.” The comments came in thick and fast, with many appreciating her level of humour. One tweep even commented “And later his hand.”

Bonang dated AKA and Euphonik previously, but the House of BNG businesswoman has decided she won’t be sharing her love life on social media anymore. In January this year, she tweeted KayaFM host Sizwe Dhlomo, only to have fans assume that she was slipping into his mentions. In response, she tweeted: “Lol! I just text if I'm trying to hit. I wouldn't involve y'all”