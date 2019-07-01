A guy made a list demanding the amount of cash he spent on her during their four-year relationship. Picture: Authority Dental

Nothing is off limits on Twitter. Want to air your grievances? Take it to Twitter. Want to spite your girlfriend after she refuses your hand in marriage? Take it to the Twitter streets. One Twitter user, @elharsh, went as far posting a list her friend's boyfriend had made after his girlfriend of four years refused to marry him. On the list, he demanded that her family pay him 4.2million Nigerian naira. Her father's response? "Take her to court".

By the looks of it, the couple are based in Nigeria. And chances are, after this post, they called it quits.

My friend refused to marry her boyfriend of 4 years. This guy made a list of everything he ever did for her.



He demands that the family pay him 4.2m



Her father said he should take her to Court😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZJj1Q45OnS — Free Leah Sharibu ⚛️ (@elharsh) June 27, 2019

