Brad Pitt hasn't introduced his kids to Ines De Ramon... yet

The 59-year-old actor has 22-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and even though he has been dating health coach De Ramon since November last year, an insider has claimed he wants to ensure the relationship will last before he takes the "major step" of introducing his children to her.

A source told Us Weekly: "It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step. He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them."

Just weeks ago, it was reported that things were good between the 'Fight Club' star and his girlfriend, but they are not in a "rush" with anything and are just enjoy exploring their similar interests together at the moment.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They enjoy each other’s company and have similar interests. They’re both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything."

The Hollywood star is "very careful" about his love life and he's determined to "let things grow naturally" with De Ramon.