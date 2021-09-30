Brave guy includes box of tampons as one of the ’apology’ gifts after argument with his girlfriend

Men will say and do the most incredible things to wangle their way out of a trouble, to make peace after he’s angered his partner. We’ve all laughed at those movie scenes where a man is kicked out the bedroom and banished to the couch for a night, or until his angered wife or girlfriend has forgiven his trespasses.

Often men profess to not know why they find themselves in trouble in the first place. Twitter user Jack Sullivan from Chelsmford, Essex, believes he’s one of those guys. In an effort to get back into his lady’s good books after a heated tiff, following a late night down the pub, he bought her a few “apology” gifts and was brazen enough to share this on Twitter.

He took to his account to share a picture of the three gifts he bought her – a bouquet of red roses, Thornton's chocolates, a box of Tampax – yes, a box of tampons – and a note of course. He tweeted: “Went pub last night and come home and had a bit of an argument with the missus. I'll be the bigger man and apologise ... If you can call it that!” Went pub last night and come home and had a bit of an argument with the missus.



I’ll be the bigger man and apologise.. pic.twitter.com/tLhSUVWpTL — Jack Sullivan✌🏽🦅🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SullivansTweets) September 20, 2021 While we can all understand the roses and chocolates, the box of tampons left many baffled.

The note, howeve,r explained it all: “The chocolates are cos I love you. The flowers are cos I'm sorry. The Tampax is cos I'm still not sure why I'm apologising so I guess you'll need these any day now.” The last sentence seems to imply that she is PMSing. Which many men seem to think is why woman become moody and irrational! Of course it didn’t take long for social media users to get on his case about his so-called apology gift. Some found it funny while others thought it to be insensitive.

One person commented: “How was the sofa to sleep on comfortable?” with another user saying: “This is quality! This is what Twitter’s all about!” However those who didn’t see any humour in it at all, let him have it. One person wrote: “Can men actually use their brains and stop thinking that when a woman is sad, upset, annoyed or mad, that they are either due on or on their period – like, we literally feel those things all the time.”