Young bride Gabby Stephens was just weeks away from her dream wedding. So when her fiancé Louis returned from his stag party in Ibiza, the marketing consultant put down his aloofness to wedding jitters.
The couple who had been together for four years were in a rock solid relationship, or so Stephens thought. But she was left heartbroken once Louis confessed that he had slept with someone while away on his stag weekend.
Furious, she called off the wedding. “I always thought this happened to other girls, not me. I was humiliated, heartbroken and shocked," she told The Sun.
“I rang my family who were shocked but supportive. It was one of the worst phone calls of my life."
The story started unravelling. While planning her bridal parties, her fiance jetted off to the Spanish island with six friends. “I trusted Louis and, although I knew he loved a party, I didn’t think he’d do anything stupid," Stephens recalled.