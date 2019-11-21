Bride calls off wedding, forced to take STI test after fiancé cheats on her at stag party









File photo: While planning her bridal parties, her fiance jetted off to the Spanish island with six friends. Picture: Pexels Young bride Gabby Stephens was just weeks away from her dream wedding. So when her fiancé Louis returned from his stag party in Ibiza, the marketing consultant put down his aloofness to wedding jitters. The couple who had been together for four years were in a rock solid relationship, or so Stephens thought. But she was left heartbroken once Louis confessed that he had slept with someone while away on his stag weekend. Furious, she called off the wedding. “I always thought this happened to other girls, not me. I was humiliated, heartbroken and shocked," she told The Sun. “I rang my family who were shocked but supportive. It was one of the worst phone calls of my life." The story started unravelling. While planning her bridal parties, her fiance jetted off to the Spanish island with six friends. “I trusted Louis and, although I knew he loved a party, I didn’t think he’d do anything stupid," Stephens recalled.

“He called me every day. He was drunk a couple of times but always told me he loved me and I felt lucky to have a fiancé who stayed in touch on his stag do.”

On his return, Louis had turned cold towards her. And then one night he walked in and confessed all: “He told me he loved and adored me but couldn’t live with himself because he’d slept with someone on his stag do.

“At first I screamed and shouted at him and that night he didn’t stay at home. I ripped up all the wedding files and magazines in a rage."

She called off the wedding a week later. To top things off, Stephens had to get tested for STIs to make sure Louis didn't return home with more than just remorse.

WATCH: Brides share their wedding horror stories