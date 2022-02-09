‘Bro code’ saves guy from large restaurant bill while on first date

We’ve all heard about first date horror stories and probably have some of our own. So when a tweep recently started a thread asking what's the worst thing a woman had done on the first date, his fellow online users were quick to share their experiences.

However, one response in particular, got a lot of attention. “She literally asked what was their most expensive drink. The waiter met my eyes and the bro code kicked in. He just kept saying everything was out of stock. God bless him where he is now. I went back to give him a tip but he declined,” said kingkay (@masaun_k).

For those unfamiliar with the "bro code" and at the risk of mansplaining, it's a term coined by, yes, you guessed right – men. According to Wikipedia, "in popular culture, the Bro Code is a friendship etiquette to be followed among men or, more specifically, among members of the bro subculture".

Rules that apply are “never leave a bro hangin’”, oh, and their personal favourite, “bros before ho*s”. Kingkay’s tweet got more than 10K likes and 1K retweets, leaving him with a virtual pat on the back and fist pumps from his fellow “bros”. Impressed with the waiter’s actions, here’s what most of them had to say.

Impressed with the waiter's actions, here's what most of them had to say.