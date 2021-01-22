Brooklyn Beckham debuts new tattoo dedicated to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has debuted another tattoo dedicated to Nicola Peltz, which describes her as his "life" and "love". The 21-year-old aspiring photographer has seemingly had another tattoo inked on his arm in honour of his fiancée, who posted a picture of the design on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. Nicola, 26, shared a snap of Brooklyn’s hand on her leg, where a tattoo was visible just above his wrist, which read: “My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.” Alongside the photo, the actress wrote: “Forever my person @brooklynbeckham (sic)” Picture: Instagram Stories Brooklyn is no stranger to getting tattoos for Nicola, and even inked the name of her late grandma, Gina, on his arm to mark Nicola’s birthday earlier this month.

Posting a photo of the heart-warming tattoo, Nicola wrote on social media: “Best birthday gift.”

And back in October, Brooklyn showed off another new tattoo which depicted a pair of eyes on the back of his neck, which are believed to be intricate recreations of Nicola’s eyes, although he has never officially confirmed speculation.

Brooklyn and Nicola are currently still planning their wedding, and were recently reported to be setting their sights on a "family focused" ceremony.

A source shared: "Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates.

“Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best man.

“Coming from such a high profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely.

“And that means family. We think they will be sharing the role and give a joint speech at the receptions."

And Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham is already hard at work designing Nicola's dress.

The insider added: "Victoria was delighted - and, of course, unbelievably honoured.

“Nicola is a beautiful girl and will look amazing in anything, but Victoria is famed for her sleek, modern and minimal designs.

“There will be nothing flouncy - Victoria even has a very cool tuxe option.”