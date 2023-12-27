Bryan Tanaka confirms his ‘amicable’ split from Mariah Carey

Bryan Tanaka has confirmed his "amicable" split from Mariah Carey. The 40-year-old dancer has taken to social media to announce that he's split from Carey, 54, after "seven extraordinary years together".

Tanaka wrote on Instagram: "Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture." Tanaka has also thanked his fans for their recent show of support.

He added: "The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters. "With #MuchLove and gratitude, "Bryan Tanaka (sic)"

The dancer confirmed their split shortly after Carey - who has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - revealed that she was particularly looking forward to Christmas this year.