Busted! Cheating guy’s Snapchat picture accidentally reveals another woman with him while he’s meant to be home alone

You don’t need to be a private investigator to catch a cheater. All you need is a woman with an eye for detail! When you post any image on social media, best you pay very close attention to not only what’s in the foreground, but most especially what’s in the background.

There are folk out there who will zoom in on a picture so much so that they will spot the innocent spider on your wall. For couples in relationships, this is something you need to be extremely aware of when you decide to post any pictures. Even more cautious when sending your partner pictures.

Whether it’s directly or indirectly, many women often hint at wanting “proof” about their partners whereabouts when they are not with them. Kayla Paeth’s boyfriend should have been more careful when he sent her a Snapchat post of himself cooking up a meal at home. While he was trying to prove that he was home alone, saying, “I couldn’t eat out another night in a row”, Kayla’s eagle eye spotted something in the reflection above the oven proved otherwise.

On closer inspection, she realised that it was in fact a woman standing next to him. In the reflection she could see long white acrylic nails, bracelets on one wrist, a ring, and what appears to be a rose gold Apple watch. She exposed her cheating boyfriend by posting a TikTok clip showing just how she caught him out.