Busted! Woman finds out boyfriend is cheating via Ring doorbell recording

CALL it intuition or a sixth sense but sometimes you know when your partner may be straying – you just need solid proof. For Charley Clark, all it took was a quick squizz through her boyfriend’s phone to find a video that an unknown woman had shared with him. And instead of keeping the damning footage to herself, she shared it with her 2K TikTok followers. The clip, which has since gone viral, shows her man standing in the doorway of another woman’s house. Innocent enough, but then he goes in for a tender kiss with his female companion and walks away. Clearly not satisfied with the quick peck, she goes in for a big bear hug and jumps on his back.

Captioning the post “When you find out your boyfriend’s been cheating through ring doorbell!”, Clark said she found the video on her boyfriend’s phone after the woman sent it to him, claiming it was “funny.”

She concludes by adding that her now-ex boyfriend is “long gone” out of her life.

This isn’t the first time someone’s shady deeds have been caught by a Ring doorbell.

According to dailydot, in late 2020, a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in the UK was caught rubbing food on his crotch before handing an order to a customer.

How I found out my spouse was cheating

In February this year, Buzzfeed asked their community members how they found out their partners were cheating on them, and their responses will disgust and astound you.

Below are some of the most interesting responses we found:

"I looked at his Apple Watch and saw his friend texted him that he needed to leave the other girl alone and focus on his marriage. His response, 'I only used my fingers.'" – beckyc4104b26ca

"When the Ashley Madison leak happened, I used an online tool to see if his email had been leaked. Sure enough, he used his everyday email address with his very unusual and distinctive name and all his real details — address, birth date, etc." – codes4et

"My three-year-old daughter caught her dad cheating by pressing the record button on our answering machine. She recorded his conversation with the other woman. You should have seen his face when I played it back for him." – Hope