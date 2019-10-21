Butterfly, a new transgender dating app has just launched around the globe. Picture: Supplied

When it comes to dating apps, you never really know which one to go with. And when an app is aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, you tend to view it with some trepidation. For instance, does it really follow through on what it promises? Will you find "the one" with a simple swipe? Will my privacy and identification be protected? These are all valid questions that you should be asking, and rightly so.

Butterfly, a new transgender dating app has just launched around the globe. Currently available in South Africa, Greece, the UK and the US, to name a few, it claims to protect user privacy with no swiping necessary.

A word of warning to those who are looking for a quick hookup though: "Butterfly is transforming transgender dating by connecting singles who are looking for a serious relationship," it says on its website.

Membership is free and an upgrade is not required to arrange dates and communicate. A VIP upgrade is optional and allows unrestricted messaging.