Calling it quits: Kaley Cuoco had an 'ironclad prenup' with Karl Cook

The 35-year-old actress recently announced her split from Karl, 30, but an insider has confirmed that Kaley had a prenuptial agreement in place before they tied the knot in 2018.

However, the duo also insisted there was no "anger or animosity" towards each other.

Their statement read: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The actress submitted divorce papers to the Los Angeles Superior Court to end her marriage on Friday.