Can you say trust issues? ‘Sharing all passwords and having no secrets’ is just one of the ‘controversial’ marriage rules this couple has

Whether they are insecure or suspicious, there are couples who would love to be able to have access to each other’s phones. Knowing the passwords to all their social media accounts will allow them to check if they are cheating or even just flirting with other people.

To check their DM’s or what they searching for on the internet. To browse their photo albums for pictures of strangers. Some would love to be able to find out where their significant other is at all times of the day and who they are hanging out with. Stalker vibes, if you ask me.

While that is borderline possessive and a bit over-the-top, this couple thinks it’s perfectly normal to have full access to each other’s phones and whereabouts. When newly-weds Jaden and Andy posted a video, which has gone viral with over 7 million views, of their couple rules from their joint TikTok account, many users found them odd. They obviously realised that what they considered normal was, in fact, controversial to most since the first clip of the video states: “Controversial things about our marriage that we didn’t realise were controversial.”

Followed by three rules they have in their marriage that most people would secretly love but are considered an invasion of privacy to many. The first one is “Sharing location on Life360”. Basically, they know where the next person is at all times. Secondly, “Sharing all passwords and having no secrets”.

One user that commented said: “how often do y'all check that stuff? having it is one thing, checking on each other all the time sounds like a trust problem.” Another echoed that by saying: “But if you truly trusted other none of this would be necessary, no?” “tell me you don't trust each other without telling me…” commented another user.