Celebrity couples are getting way too hot and heavy on the red carpet with over the top PDA

It seems award ceremonies have to come with PG-13 viewers restriction these days.
From the unexpected violent outbursts to foul language, celebrities simply don’t care how they behave in public, live, on camera, for the entire world to see.
Never mind the barely-there, often revealing, outfits worn to these ceremonies.
The red carpet is usually where celebrities get the chance to show off their outfits.
However, the A-listers are taking to the red carpet to display more than just their perfectly styled ensembles.
If you didn’t know what PDA meant, all you have to do is take a look at what went down on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards this year because there was a whole lot of it going on.
Now there’s nothing wrong with a bit of PDA (public display of affection), but surely one can tone it down a bit when the eyes of the entire world are watching?
A little peck on the cheek is fine, but sucking tongues takes it a bit too far.
Surely PDA doesn’t mean you get to have a full-on making out session on the red carpet?
I certainly wouldn’t want my 9-year-old daughter to see that.
Here are a few celebrity couples who took their public display of affection to another level.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
These two cannot keep their hands off each other no matter where they are. However, they really turn up the heat on the red carpet. Deep kissing and tongue licking is standard red carpet behaviour for the newly engaged couple.
Addison Rae and Omer Fedi
The TikTok star and Grammy-nominated musician made their red carpet debut and if people didn’t know that they were an item, they made it crystal clear that they are. With all the kissing, licking and sucking it’s surprising they even made it off the red carpet.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
It’s always so cute to see these love birds out together. At the Oscar Awards after-party, model Hailey stepped out solo so we were happy to see her without with her hubby. While their display of affection was somewhat toned down in comparison to Kourtney and Travis, the Biebers certainly weren’t shy.
