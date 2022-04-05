Celebrity couples are getting way too hot and heavy on the red carpet with over the top PDA

It seems award ceremonies have to come with PG-13 viewers restriction these days. From the unexpected violent outbursts to foul language, celebrities simply don’t care how they behave in public, live, on camera, for the entire world to see.

Never mind the barely-there, often revealing, outfits worn to these ceremonies. The red carpet is usually where celebrities get the chance to show off their outfits. However, the A-listers are taking to the red carpet to display more than just their perfectly styled ensembles.

If you didn’t know what PDA meant, all you have to do is take a look at what went down on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards this year because there was a whole lot of it going on. Now there’s nothing wrong with a bit of PDA (public display of affection), but surely one can tone it down a bit when the eyes of the entire world are watching? A little peck on the cheek is fine, but sucking tongues takes it a bit too far.

Surely PDA doesn’t mean you get to have a full-on making out session on the red carpet? I certainly wouldn’t want my 9-year-old daughter to see that. Here are a few celebrity couples who took their public display of affection to another level.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker These two cannot keep their hands off each other no matter where they are. However, they really turn up the heat on the red carpet. Deep kissing and tongue licking is standard red carpet behaviour for the newly engaged couple. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneyksassy) Addison Rae and Omer Fedi