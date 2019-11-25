Singer Celine Dion's husband Rene Angelil's dying wish was to watch her perform live.
Dion performed her signature ballad My heart will go on on a Las Vegas stage. While the fans cheered, there was only one person she was singing to.
At her family home a few kilometres away, her dying husband Angelil watched the performance via a live link from his bed, reports mirror.co.uk.
Riddled with cancer, he was too ill to go to his wife's live shows but his dying wish was for her to perform. He died in 2016.
She recalled: "It wasn't therapeutic for me, it was therapeutic for Rene.