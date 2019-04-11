Picture: Instagram

Gazing adoringly at each other, anyone would think they fell in love yesterday.

But this image is more of a testament to enduring love – released by Prince Charles and Camilla to mark their 14th wedding anniversary.

The couple posted the black-and-white portrait on their official Instagram account to thank well-wishers for their anniversary messages.

The photograph, which appeared in Vanity Fair last year, was shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who was also entrusted with Harry and Meghan’s official engagement and wedding pictures. The photographer, who met the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House in London, commented that they seemed like ‘a young couple in love’.

‘As soon as they looked at each other, there was a sparkle in their eyes – that’s when the magic happened. You feel like they are a young couple in love,’ he told Vanity Fair.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, who were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, celebrated their anniversary on Tuesday at the reopening of Hillsborough Castle in Belfa

