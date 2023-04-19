Chris Evans has experienced something 'much worse' than being ignored: 'I'd prefer being ghosted'

Chris Evans has experienced something “much worse” than being ghosted. The 41-year-old actor, who has been in a relationship with Alba Baptista for more than a year but has previously dated the likes of Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel, revealed that rather than just been ignored via text at the end of a union, he has had a “slow decline” in replies, which leads him to know things are coming to an end.

He told People magazine: “I feel I’ve experienced something much worse. I think I’d prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually. You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do, to get by." When it comes to first dates, the “Ghosted” star likes to keep things simple. Asked his ideal setting for a first night out with a potential partner, he told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Anywhere where you can just chat. Anywhere where you can just have a good conversation.”

It was previously claimed Evans has “never been happier” with anyone than he is with Baptista. A source said last year: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her!’ Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star was deemed People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022 and at the time explained that he finds “confidence” to be one of the most attractive traits in a woman.