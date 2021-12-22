Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim call time on relationship after 5 months

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have split-up. The 'Selling Sunset' stars only confirmed their romance five months ago, but they've already decided to end their relationship, according to People.

Jason - who owns the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group - and Chrishell confirmed they were dating back in July. Chrishell subsequently revealed that they'd actually started their romance a couple of months earlier. She explained that they'd been "really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realised the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it."

Jason also revealed that their friendship had "developed into an amazing relationship". He added: "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Earlier this month, Chrishell explained that the evolution of their relationship "felt easy". She shared: "I actually think that's kind of where the easy transition came about because we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together."

The TV star explained that now in her life, she's feels comfortable mixing business with pleasure. Chrishell said: "In the beginning, I had to kind of mock the confidence - to fake it till you make it. "But with Jason, I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it's not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy."