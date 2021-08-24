Chrishell Stause kept Jason Oppenheim romance a secret for 2 months

Chrishell Stause kept her romance with boss Jason Oppenheim a secret for two months before going public. The 'Selling Sunset' co-stars confirmed last month they are dating, and the 40-year-old real estate agent admitted she and The Oppenheim Group founder kept their relationship private until their friends started to become "savvy to it".

She said: "It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realised the walls were closing in. "People were getting a little savvy to it.

"We made it to the point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good." Chrishell admitted her co-star Mary Fitzgerald - who previously dated Jason - was the first to find out about their relationship. She said: "We're all just so close and we all work just so close together, and there's no hiding it from Mary.

"We work together constantly. She's our best friend. "In fact, it was fine that she knew because she could kind of help detract any [attention] because if Mary's there we're all just hanging out as a group." And the star insisted there is no awkwardness between her, Mary and Jason, despite the pair's dating history.

Speaking to E! News, she added: "That was so many years ago. "I just feel like, we're all best friends at this point. "Her and Romain [Bonnet] are so happy. It just feels like a family. It's nice."

In July, Chrishell posted pictures on Instagram of herself and Jason enjoying a holiday with friends, and in two of the photos, she and her new beau could be seen cuddling together on a boat. Several of their co-stars on the hit Netflix show also left comments on the post congratulating them on their relationship. Amanza Smith, Mary and her husband Romain, and Jason’s brother Brett Oppenheim were among those leaving touching messages.

Mary wrote: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!” Romain added: “So happy for you guys! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.” Brett thanked Chrishell for “making my brother happy”, while Amanza said she was “so happy” the news was out.

Chrishell was previously married to Justin Hartley from 2017 until November 2019 when he filed for divorce. She then filed for dissolution of the marriage in December 2019, and their divorce was finalised in February this year.