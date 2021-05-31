Cody Simpson describes his romance with Miley Cyrus as ’just one of those phases’

Cody Simpson has described his romance with Miley Cyrus as “just one of those phases”.

The 24-year-old singer and swimmer ended his relationship with the ‘Malibu’ hitmaker in August last year after less than a year together, and has now insisted “everything ended fairly amicably” between them.

However, Cody seemed to suggest the romance didn’t have a big impact on him, as he labelled their high-profile relationship as a “phase”.

Speaking during an appearance on Australia’s ’60 Minutes’, he said: “I’d known her for a long time at that point. We went from being good friends, to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while.

“Everything ended fairly amicably, and it was just one of those phases I guess. You go through [it] and you learn a lot from it.”

Miley, 28, and Cody started dating in October 2019, shortly after the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker split from reality star Kaitlynn Carter.

And after their split in August, Miley said she "just realised it was time to move on and do their own things".

She explained: "For right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don't make it something that it is not."

The 'Slide Away' singer - who was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth - also revealed she doesn't plan on tying the knot again or having children.

Asked if she would wed again or if she hopes to start a family, she said: "Not really, I never really cared that much. I am sure that my fans are going to pull me up at 12 saying 'Oh I want to have kids' but like I don't, as a 27-year-old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. That has never been kind of my priority."

