Coincidence? Royal Palace of Monaco releases previously unseen family footage days before Prince Albert jets off to SA

It’s been almost four months since Princess Charlene made the trip to South Africa. The 43-year-old royal’s extended trip was unforeseen after she was advised by her doctors not to fly following a serious sinus infection which resulted in surgery. Thankfully, the former Olympic swimmer has been reunited with her family as they jetted out to see her in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to Instagram, the princess shared a series of family pictures showing her cuddling her children, with Prince Albert standing behind his wife. The mother-of-two has not been seen in Monaco since January, sparking rumours that a royal separation might be in the works, the Daily Mail reported. Coincidently, days before Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella jetted off to South Africa, the Royal Palace of Monaco released a video on Instagram as part of a series of clips celebrating the couple's 10th anniversary.

The timing of the video’s release comes as many European publications speculate whether Charlene and Albert are heading for a divorce. Last month, during an interview with Radio 702, Princess Charlene said she was hoping to return home in October. “Initially, I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days. Unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection, and quite a serious one,” she explained. “So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having.”