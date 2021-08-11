Connie Ferguson pours her heart out in IG video: ’I miss my person’

It has been more than a week since the passing of TV stalwart Shona Ferguson. For his wife Connie, the pain of his death cuts deep. Taking to Instagram, Connie posted a video describing how she and Shona would lay on their carpet every Sunday and talk about everything under the sun.

Referring to it as “carpet Sunday”, the TV actress says she misses her person, adding that they would just lie there and be with each other. “I haven’t had the guts to lie on the carpet,” she says as she looks away and holds back tears. “Since Sho got sick, leading up to this elevation today, I just didn’t think that I could do this on my own. So, today, being the eighth day of month eight of 2021, it dawned on me that it’s a new day and I bless God for that.

“I bless God for I call it the supernatural strength because I don’t know how I’m able to do this.” Looking at the camera, the former Generations star continues: “It can only be God.” Connie then reads passage from the Bible, John 14:16-17.

Connie’s sister Atosie Pilane said the veteran actor put up the bravest fight of his life before succumbing to Covid-19-related complications on July 30. At his funeral ceremony at Fourways cemetery in Joburg last Wednesday, Pilane took guests through a summary of Ferguson’s journey from the day he fell ill right up until his passing. She recalled on July 30: “As soon as we were done freshening up, we got another call saying come back to the hospital.