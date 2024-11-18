Content creator Mprue Nkosi threatens legal action after being branded ‘rape apologist’

Digital creator Mprue, popularly known for her food content on TikTok and Instagram, has spoken out against the “rape apologist” allegations against her. She has also announced plans to take legal action against those who continue to spread false claims.

The controversy stems from accusations that Mprue, whose real name is Nompumelelo “Mpume” Nkosi, allegedly enabled sexual assault by holding a door shut while a friend was being raped. The allegations first surfaced in 2019 during a wave of social media activism, where victims shared their experiences and named their abusers. This movement gained traction following the tragic death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was raped and brutally murdered.

Nkosi’s name appeared on a list of alleged abusers and enablers, with some accusing her of being complicit in the assault. Initial rumours claimed she had held a door shut while a friend was being physically abused by her boyfriend. The content creator asserts that both the friend and the boyfriend named in the allegations came forward to deny the claims and clarify that events did not happen as described. However, years later, the allegations escalated when an X user, Dineo (@Dnee_L), recounted the story differently in response to another user who asked why Nkosi was facing backlash. Dineo alleged that Nkosi had held a door shut while her friend was being sexually assaulted.

I am truly sorry for how this has affected you and I admit I was wrong in passing on information that wasn’t verified but merely TL speculation at that point. — Honey badger (@Dnee_L) November 19, 2020 The allegations have once again resurfaced on social media, prompting @PharaBanks, the individual allegedly at the centre of the controversy, to once again address the claims. For the second time, she has denied the allegations against Nkosi, providing clarity in a detailed thread on X.

“This has actually been going on for way too long. The crazy part is that those very first tweets on that list are where everything started. Someone falsely claimed I was being beaten while Mpume watched. We came on this timeline to say that never happened,” she wrote. This has actually been going on for way too long. The crazy part is that those very first tweets on that list are where everything started. Someone falsely claimed I was being beaten while Mpume watched. We came on this timeline to say that never happened. https://t.co/nRFK5faLP2 — Pharah Banks (@PharahBanks) November 17, 2024 In her thread, @PharaBanks directly addressed @Dnee_L for creating a different version of the rumor, alleging that Nkosi had held the door shut while she was being raped.

“You shared your own version of the story, alleging Mpume was holding the door while I was being raped. All this time, none of you have asked about the friend who was supposedly violated or whether the actual perpetrator was ever brought to justice,” she added. Notably, the resurgence of these allegations come shortly after Nkosi paid lobola for her partner this weekend. This pattern is familiar for Nkosi, as the accusations tend to resurface following significant personal milestones, seemingly aimed at tarnishing her happiness.