Controversial new documentary to shed light on Diana's turmoil before split with Charles

A controversial new documentary on the late Princess of Wales could reopen old wounds for Prince Harry and William.

Called 'Being Me: Diana', the four-part series will explore the mental torment the late royal suffered - including battling eating disorders, her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles and painful childhood.

According to the Daily Mail, the working title will be produced by television company DSP and according to reports, it is planed to air on Netfix but hasn't been commissioned yet.

The documentary will use previously unseen footage from Diana's speeches filmed before her death in 1997, as well as interviews with people who were close to her to shed light on her inner turmoil shortly before her split from Charles in 1992.

No doubt the series will concentrate on her tumultuous marriage with Charles, with claims that the late princess tried to kill herself four times during their union.