’Dallas’ actor Patrick Duffy finds love 3 years after wife’s death

Patrick Duffy is dating Linda Purl. The 71-year-old actor - whose wife Carlyn Rosser died of cancer in 2017 - is "incredibly happy" with the 'Happy Days' star but admitted he "never thought" he'd find love again. He told People magazine: "I’m in an incredibly happy relationship. I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I’d feel this way again.” The 65-year-old actor had been friends with Linda years ago but during the coronavirus pandemic, they ended up in the same text group chat, which eventually led to them messaging one another privately. He added: "I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real. We haven’t been apart since.”

And Patrick - who has two sons, Padraic and Conor - thinks Carlyn would approve of his new romance with the 65-year-old actress.

He said: "My wife and I, in 48 years we were always together...

"I feel quite honestly, that it is keeping with the desires of my wife, the fact that we are intended to be happy. So when it’s offered, think about it, do whatever you do, but don’t let it pass you up if it’s the right thing."

Linda has previously been married four times, with her most recent marriage to James Vinson Adams ending in divorce in 2011.

She has son Lucius with her third husband, screenwriter and producer Alexander Cary, Master of Falkland.