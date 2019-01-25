David and Victoria Beckham. Picture: Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham are still "very flirty" as a couple, as sources say their love hasn't dwindled in the 20 years they've been married.

The retired soccer star and the former Spice Girl are celebrating two decades as a married couple this summer after they tied the knot in Ireland on July 4 1999, but sources say their love is still as strong as it was when they first met, as they were seen being "touchy and flirty" with each other at an event this week.

After being spotted at a party to celebrate 44-year-old Victoria's Reebok x Victoria Beckham collaboration, a source told People magazine: "David was by Victoria's side the whole night. They were very touchy and flirty with one another."

The couple's public display of affection comes after fashion designer Victoria - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with David - recently admitted she finds speculation that her marriage is in trouble "frustrating" and "annoying".

She said: "It can get quite frustrating. But I leave it to my PR team. I don't get involved.

"You do have to be quite controlling because people do believe [anything], and when it's completely fabricated, that's really annoying."

Victoria, admitted that she and David, 43, both find being away for work difficult, but insisted they make it work.

She said: "I mean, the emails from the kids' schools come on my phone wherever I am, I can still deal with stuff. And, don't get me wrong, I have help. I have a cleaner, so I don't have to wash or iron. And I have someone who helps me with the children, who is wonderful and who I trust implicitly. David does a huge amount of travelling, and that's so hard on him."