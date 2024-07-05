David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 25th anniversary, at a pub

David and Victoria Beckham toasted their 25th wedding anniversary with a pub dinner. The former footballer, 49, got hitched to Spice Girls singer-turned fashion designer Victoria, 50, with whom he has four children, on 4 July, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in a ceremony that cost them almost £1 million.

But the pair are said to have marked their silver anniversary with a tamer affair, with a source telling The Sun they partied with family including their daughter Harper, 12, at the Pelican pub in Notting Hill, London, for a celebration dinner. They reportedly dined on £67 ribeye steaks and £13 smoked trout at the bar on Wednesday – the night before their milestone anniversary on Thursday. An insider told The Sun: “Punters at the Pelican couldn’t believe their eyes when Posh and Becks walked in.

“They were really low key and were with their extended family and some friends. “It was a really celebratory mood and they had wine and beers at their table as well as a slap-up dinner. “Even though they’ve been married for 25 years, you can see that they’re still mad for each other.

“The family was in the Pelican for a few hours before they called it a night around 10pm.” The Sun added the Beckhams are also set to spend a “few weeks together” on their yacht to continue their anniversary celebrations. They have travelled to the Mediterranean to board their vessel, named Seven after Harper’s middle name and David’s football shirt number.