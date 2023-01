David Arquette is grateful to have a ‘beautiful’ relationship with ex Courteney Cox

The couple - who starred together in the “Scream” horror franchise - were married from 1999 until they divorced in 2013 and are parents to an 18-year-old daughter, Coco, and Arquette is glad the former couple were able to remain friends over the years and co-parent Coco together with no issues. Speaking to “Closer” US magazine, he said: “Today we are great co-parents to our daughter, Coco. So that’s really beautiful.”

Arquette, 51, went on to reveal their daughter is thriving and recently got her first car as she learns to drive. He also has two sons with his second wife and producing partner Christina McLarty, while Cox is in a long-term relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid. The actor went on to open up about his second marriage, revealing they have a tight family unit and he feels lucky to be married to such an amazing woman.

He said: “My boys are just complete characters, both of them. I’m so grateful to Christina… She’s just like the brains of the operation. The woman behind the man.” David started dating “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent McLarty back in 2011 after he separated from Cox, and they tied the knot in 2015. The “Scream” star insisted marriage is hard work, but the couple has found a way to get through the tough times together.

