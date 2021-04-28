Days after their traditional wedding, tweeps debate Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s age gap

Newly-weds Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, and Mampintsha may be basking in the glow of their traditional wedding, but it appears not everyone shares the same sentiment.

Just days after the couple made things official, social media was debating their nuptials with the most common discussion being the big age gap between the love birds.

During their 10-year relationship, there’s been many ups and downs, including allegations of domestic abuse.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's traditional wedding is currently underway.



This week, tweeps started doing the maths on the amount of years they’d been together, thus coming to the conclusion that Babes, now 26, was just 16 years old when she entered into a relationship with Mampintsha, who was 28 at the time.

“I don’t have a problem with Mampintsha marrying Babes Wodumo.

“All I’m saying is that he started dating Babes when she was a minor and moved in with her at 16.

“Men who prey on young girls must be held accountable, R Mampintsha was wrong!,” commented one user who touched on the issue of grooming in a relationship.

I don't have a problem with Mampintsha marrying Babes Wodumo. All I'm saying is that he started dating Babes when she was a minor and moved in with her at 16. Men who prey on young girls must be held accountable, R Mampintsha was wrong! — Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) April 27, 2021

Another even brought Zodwa Wabantu and her string of conquests in the argument.

All those women you mentioned have been called out for being predators, it was literally a week ago when Sithelo was trending and women were calling her out. Obviously a few defended him just like men defend Mampintsha — 𝙰𝙺 𝚄𝚉𝚄𝙼𝙰𝙺𝙸 (@Akhona_PQ) April 27, 2021

A 28 year old Mampintsha started "dating" Babes Wodumo when she was 16 years!!! It all kinda make sense now.... — Keketso Mthetwa (@TheSpektatah) April 28, 2021

But the couple’s age gap appears to be the least of their problems.

Babes promised to lay charges against her mother-in-law after she went public claiming Babes is faking her pregnancy, the Daily News reported.

After the video where Mampintsha’s mother, Zama Gumede, accused Babes of lying about her pregnancy, she confirmed to have seen the video with the shocking allegations.

Babes said Gumede tried to disrupt her wedding on Saturday, but did not succeed.

“She arrived for the wedding drunk and made demands.

“I don't know what this woman wants because she did not raise Mampintsha.

“Mampintsha was raised by her grandmother.”