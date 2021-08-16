Demi-Leigh Tebow sends an adorable shout-out to hubby Tim Tebow on his birthday

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow has nothing but love for her husband Tim Tebow. The couple who live in Jacksonville, Florida, tied the knot in January 2020, and still appear to be in the honeymoon phase of their marriage after Demi-Leigh penned an adorable shout-out to Tim on his birthday.

Sharing a collection of intimate snaps on Instagram, Demi-Leigh wrote: “Thank you for being the best husband. For always saying you don’t want coffee just, so you can drink half of my cup and for giving the dogs extra treats when I’m not looking. “Thank you for being my best friend in the whole wide world and for never giving me any reason to doubt or question your words because your actions prove them day after day. “Thank you for having perspective when I don’t and for not just seeing and loving the best of me but seeing all of me and loving me in spite of it. I love you Timothy Richard Tebow. You’re my one and only forever and always! Happy birthday baby!”

The former NFL player and model shared how they spent their one-year wedding anniversary. "The night before our one-year anniversary, Tim gave me the most beautiful bunch of flowers. Twelve roses and one peony, my favourite flower," said Demi-Leigh. "He said that it was a rose for each month we have been married, and one peony representing one of me, who he loves. I thought that was so beautiful and I just felt so loved by that kind gesture."