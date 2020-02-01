Demi Lovato says it was a "really beautiful moment" when she told her parents she could see herself potentially "ending up with a woman".
The 27-year-old singer-and-actress was "shaking and crying" after she opened up to her mother and father about her sexuality, which she has previously described as "fluid", and she has praised her "incredible" parents for being "so supportive".
She said: "I'm still figuring it out. I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman until 2017.
"It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive."
Last week, Demi - who took a drug overdose in July 2018, but is now clean and sober - performed her song 'Anyone' at the Grammy Awards, and the 'Camp Rock' star has admitted she dreamed of singing the tune at the ceremony during a tough time in her life.