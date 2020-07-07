Despite their rocky relationship, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are 'closer than ever'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are “closer than ever” amid their pregnancy news. The 25-year-old model is currently expecting her first child with the ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker, and sources have said that despite them having an on and off relationship in the past, the news of Gigi’s pregnancy has brought them closer together. An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “[They are] closer than ever. Gigi has been living at her mom’s farm with Zayn. She came back to NYC recently but she plans to spend most of her pregnancy there at the farm.” Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April, after "family sources" first revealed the news. She said at the time: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

And the model later said she hopes to emulate the parenting style of her own mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Posting a glowing tribute to her mother for Mother’s Day in May, she wrote: "Best I could ever ask for ... Happy Mother's Day to the one I'll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!! (sic)”

Yolanda - who is also mother to models Bella and Anwar Hadid - has also expressed her excitement at becoming a grandmother for the first time.

Speaking a few days before Gigi confirmed her pregnancy, Yolanda said: "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."