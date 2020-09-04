Despite their split, Melanie Griffith is supporting Antonio Banderas as he battles coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Melanie Griffith is supporting ex Antonio Banderas following his coronavirus battle. The former couple - who have 23-year-old daughter Stella together - are still good friends following their split and Melanie has been helping Antonio with tips and advice after he tested positive for the virus, which he has since recovered from. A source told US OK! magazine: "She's calling at all hours and texting him with tons of advice to keep his strength up. She's even sending him vitamin packs and soothing teas." Meanwhile, Antonio revealed in August that he had beaten the virus. Taking to Instagram, he shared: "After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight."

The 60-year-old actor previously announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantining.

He explained: "Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus.

“I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet. I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to give meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone. Antonio Banderas."