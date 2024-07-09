Did Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida just make their relationship Instagram official?

After a year of rumours swirling around that TV presenter Maps Maponyane and former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida have been dating, the two have seemingly soft launched their relationship on social media. Both Maponyane and Musida were at the weekend both spotted at the ‘ride the wave’ themed HollywoodBets Durban July.

While they were both located at different marquees during the day, they did at least manage to take a picture together. The former ‘Top Billing’ actor posted the picture of him and Musida on his Instagram account, making many wonder if this was the couple launching their relationship online. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) In his post, Maponyane, wrote a lengthy caption about their outfits which were both designed by South African designer Imprint by Mzukisi Mbane, involving the #ForeverWena campaign, aimed at raising awareness around HIV and AIDS. He also added a slide of the video meme that said; “if you don’t get it forget about it.” As the comments spiralled about whether Maponyane was soft launching his relationship with the author, he was quick to let his followers to “Relax! That’s not what this is about!”

Masida and Maponyane also shared a bit of banter with each other regarding post which he also shared on X, continuing to spark the fuel that the two are an official couple. I… okay. pic.twitter.com/7dpJmyh86T — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 8, 2024 Last August, the two got the rumour mill running that they were dating after social media investigators connected the dots about their trip to Italy in June.